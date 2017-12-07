2 men wanted for questioning in sexual assault of 9-year-old

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The special victims unit needs your help locating two men wanted for questioning in a sexual assault case of a 9-year-old child.

Police say the incident allegedly happened Wednesday, December 6 along Oakley Drive.

The first person is described as a black man, medium complexion with a mustache and beard. He was wearing a blue shirt with a Nike symbol, blue jeans and shoes with no laces.

The second person is described as a black man, light complexion, with ear length dreads pink and orange in color.

The car the two may be in is a two-door blue BMW.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call Columbus police.

