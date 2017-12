CAMP HILL, Ala (WRBL) — The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department charged Christopher Lewis White with 2nd degree rape and 2nd degree Sodomy in reference to a rape report on December 3rd.

43-year-old White was placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail on December 5th. His bond is set at $25,000.00 on each charge.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department investigation is still underway.