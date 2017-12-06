Northside High School coach is stepping down after 10 years

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Morgan Ingram, the Northside High School head football coach is stepping down after 10 years of service to spend time with his family.

Ingram says it was a really tough decision, but his reason is 100 percent about family and time. He’s had 4 consecutive playoff appearances, and an 8-2 regular season.

Ingram spent 5 years as the offensive coordinator and 5 years as head coach at Northside High School.

Ingram says he was the assistant coach at Columbus High School for 8 years, and head coach at Hardway High School for 2 years.

Ingram says he’s been a football coach every single day of his 20 years of teaching.