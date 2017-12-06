Moore campaign complains about super PAC ad

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Republican Roy Moore’s Alabama Senate campaign is demanding that a political group quit running a commercial about sexual misconduct allegations against the candidate.

The Moore campaign says an ad paid for by a super PAC called Highway 31 includes “patently false” claims about the accusations against Moore.

The ad highlights allegations that Moore tried to date teenage girls while he was in his 30s in the northeast Alabama city of Gadsden.

The Moore campaign issued a statement Wednesday saying it’s threatening to sue over the ad.

An Alabama political consultant who is linked to the group, Adam Muhlendorf, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Alabama secretary of state’s office has complained about incorrect voting information it says is in another commercial sponsored by Highway 31.