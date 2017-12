COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office just announced the largest Heroin and Methamphetamine (ICE) bust in Muscogee County history.

The Sheriff’s Office says, 4.1 million dollars worth of Heroin and Methamphetamine was found.

They also revealed $42,800 worth of cash and 2 vehicles were seized.

