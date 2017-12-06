Kinetic Credit Union names new CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Kinetic Credit Union has officially announced Mark Littleton as their new President/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He will succeed Janet Davis, who is retiring from the position on January 31st, 2018. Littleton will inherit his new title on February 1st, 2018.

Littleton has nearly 20 years of experience at Kinetic, and currently serves as the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. In that role he oversees Marketing, Business Development, Community Relations, Project Management, and Human Resource functions. Littleton is a Chattahoochee Valley native, an Auburn University graduate with a degree in Mass Communications, and a Smiths Station High School Graduate.

Ron Hinze, Chairman of the Board says, “The Board was impressed with his passion for Kinetic and commitment to the credit union philosophy of bettering members’ lives. Mark’s combination of servant leadership, deep credit union experience, and vision for Kinetic will ensure that our financial institution continues to thrive going forward.”

Littleton is excited to transition into his new role, and says it is a tremendous honor to be selected to serve the members, employees, and the Board as President and CEO.

Littleton says, ” Kinetic is a progressive, member-focused credit union that is a community leader. We have a talented team of financial professionals that works hard for our members and community. I look forward to carrying on the great work started by Janet by continuing our philosophy of conservative financial management while providing members with leading edge services to help them achieve their goals and dreams.”

Davis believes that Littleton has demonstrated exceptional foresight and leadership during his time at the credit union.

Davis says, “I could not be more confident in his ability to move Kinetic forward in a constantly changing business environment. He is an exemplary leader with a great passion for helping our members, employees, and community. Kinetic is well poised with our financial strength and member focus for continuing growth in the future.”

Littleton is the fourth Chief Executive Officer to lead Kinetic in its 61 year history.