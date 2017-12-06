Columbus police is asking for your help in locating missing woman

LaPorsche Thomas Published:

COLUMBUS,Ga (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for your help in locating Brenda Tillman, a Columbus woman, last seen near 6400 Main St. on December 6th. Tillman’s family is very concerned about her safety.

They believe Tillman is wearing a white sweater and white pants. Tillman should be driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata 4 door burgundy in color with Georgia tag WKV354.

If you have any information regarding Brenda Tillman’s whereabouts please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.

 

