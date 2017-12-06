Columbus Police are looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of cellphones

LaPorsche Thomas Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Investigative Services is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Wal Mart off Whittlesey Boulevard back in October.

Police say, two suspects stole $25,550.00 worth of cell phones and used hammers to intimidate the clerk on duty. This occurred around 4:50 a.m.

The Columbus Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects. If you have any information concerning this case please contact Detective Brad Hall, Robbery/Assault Unit, at 706-225-4295 or 706-225-3400.

