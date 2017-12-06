Business On Your Side: Columbus Ballet

Laura Johnson, the Executive Director at the Columbus Ballet, is our most recent guest on Business on Your Side! She tells us about their annual production, The Nutcracker, coming up this Saturday, December 9@7:30PM and Sunday, December 10@2:30PM! This will be their 12th production at the River Center and 21st production overall. This is a great event to get into the holiday spirit with Christmas approaching!

Mostly local dancers will be taking part in this production as many of them are dancers from the Columbus State University Dance Conservatory, which is the official school for the Columbus Ballet. There are also community dancers who have auditioned and earned roles for The Nutcracker. There are also national dancers who will be coming in such as their cavalier, Ronnie Linez, who has most recently danced at the Colorado Ballet and the Ballet Of San Diego.

Laura Johnson also tells us about her other role, which is that she is in charge of the CSU Dance Conservatory. The dancers from a certain level up automatically earn a part in The Nutcracker. If you join them and take classes during the year, that would be an additional opportunity that opens up. For other dancers from our local community who are at least seven years of age, they hold a local audition for them.

For more information about Columbus Ballet, visit their website at: ColumbusBallet.net

For more information for The Nutcracker this week, visit the River’s Center’s website at: RiverCenter.org