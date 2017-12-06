Bannon blasts GOP leaders in contentious Alabama Senate race

Associated Press Published:
Steve Bannon, former strategist for President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ward is running against incumbent Republican Jeff Flake in next year's GOP primary. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) – Populist firebrand Steve Bannon savaged national Republican leaders in a fiery call to rally voters behind embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore as the battle for the GOP’s soul spilled into a dirt-floor barn deep in rural Alabama.

Bannon, known best for his former role as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, called GOP leaders in Congress “cowards” Tuesday night and attacked the party’s 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney as a draft dodger as he defended Moore, who’s fighting allegations of sexual misconduct.

Bannon’s appearance was a welcome development for Moore, who has been shunned by the Republican Party’s biggest stars. Trump himself agreed to campaign later in the week in nearby Florida, but many national GOP leaders say the allegations against Moore are credible and he shouldn’t serve in the Senate.

