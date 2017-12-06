Atlanta mayor’s race comes down to close call

Associated Press Published:
Keisha Lance Bottoms
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms declares victory during an election-night watch party Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta's two-person mayoral runoff election is too close to call. Bottoms leads Mary Norwood by a margin of less than 1 percent, which is the threshold where the second-place finisher can request a recount under state law. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) – The razor-thin margin in the runoff to become Atlanta’s mayor must feel like deja vu for Mary Norwood.

Norwood, who trails behind front-runner Keisha Lance Bottoms by just 759 votes after Tuesday’s election, was bested by current mayor Kasim Reed in a 2009 runoff by only 714 votes.

Norwood has requested a recount in the latest contest because of the close margin. She says absentee ballots from military members have yet to figure in the totals and she believes some ballots have yet to be tabulated.

A win for Bottoms would continue a run for African-American mayors that began with Maynard Jackson in the mid-1970s. Her victory also would continue the Democratic Party’s hold on an office it has held without interruption since 1879.

The race is too close to call.

