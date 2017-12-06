Atlanta anchor responds to viewer calling her a racial slur

ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta news anchor responded directly on air to a viewer who called her a racial slur in an email.

Sharon Reed, an anchor for CBS46, read the email on air Tuesday night and posted it on Facebook.

The email says Reed should be fired for a “race baiting comment” and says: “It’s o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites, really-?” The viewer then calls Reed the N-word.

Looking into the camera, Reed she said she believes it’s important to talk about race and that it’s an issue that had entered the Atlanta mayor’s race, which saw a black woman facing off against a white woman in a runoff Tuesday.

Instead of an angry response, Reed said she decided to let the viewer’s words “speak for themselves.”