ALEXANDER CITY, Ala (WRBL) — The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department charged Corey James Thornton with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 on December 6th.

This was in reference to a complaint filed with the Department of Human Resources.

31-year-old Thornton’s bond is set at $25,000.00 on each charge.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department investigation is still underway.