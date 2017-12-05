Woman who attempted to steal computers from store wanted by police

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are looking for a woman who attempted to take several computers from an electronics store.

Police say the incident happened at the Best Buy located in Tiger Town back on Saturday, December 2.

The suspect is described as being a heavyset woman carrying a gray or tan backpack.

The woman was last seen on video surveillance leaving the store around 9:30 that night.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.