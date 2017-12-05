Woman who attempted to steal computers from store wanted by police

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are looking for a woman who attempted to take several computers from an electronics store.

Police say the incident happened at the Best Buy located in Tiger Town back on Saturday, December 2.

The suspect is described as being a heavyset woman carrying a gray or tan backpack.

The woman was last seen on video surveillance leaving the store around 9:30 that night.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s