White House working on avoiding shutdown

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013 file photo, despite signs stating that the national parks are closed, people visit the World War II Memorial in Washington. No government shutdown this year, Republican congressional leaders say. But with Congress, it's never easy. Conservatives are demanding a cutoff of Planned Parenthood's federal funds as their price for keeping agencies functioning beyond Sept. 30. A look at what's complicating the effort to avoid a shutdown. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it is working to keep the government from shutting down when funding runs out on Friday.

Asked whether a shutdown was possible, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday that a shutdown is always possible. But she said “it’s certainly not what we hope for.”

Sanders noted that Democratic congressional leaders – Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer – will attend a White House meeting later this week to discuss spending. The Democrats backed out of a similar meeting last week after President Donald Trump criticized them on Twitter.

Republican leaders have delayed a House vote planned for Wednesday on a short-term budget bill to buy more time to quell GOP divisions over spending and avert a government shutdown over the weekend.

