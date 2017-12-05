White House working on avoiding shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it is working to keep the government from shutting down when funding runs out on Friday.

Asked whether a shutdown was possible, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday that a shutdown is always possible. But she said “it’s certainly not what we hope for.”

Sanders noted that Democratic congressional leaders – Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer – will attend a White House meeting later this week to discuss spending. The Democrats backed out of a similar meeting last week after President Donald Trump criticized them on Twitter.

Republican leaders have delayed a House vote planned for Wednesday on a short-term budget bill to buy more time to quell GOP divisions over spending and avert a government shutdown over the weekend.