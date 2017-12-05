Trees for Troops will deliver nearly 800 live Christmas Trees to Fort Benning

LaPorsche Thomas Published: Updated:
Trees for Troops Public Facebook Page

FORT BENNING, GA ( WRBL) — The holidays are here, and Fort Benning is celebrating in a big way. The Trees for Troops program will deliver nearly 800 live Christmas Trees to active duty Fort Benning soldiers on December 5th.

Nate Snook, in Media Relations, said the trees will be distributed on a first come, first served basis beginning at 10:30 a.m on Wetherby Field to active duty Soldiers and Family members with a valid military identification card.

Snook said, FedEx and the SPIRIT Foundation have supplied nearly 200,000 farm-grown trees to military families at close to 65 bases in 17 countries. Most trees are donated by tree farmers and their customers.

For more information on the Trees for Troops click here. 

