Republican senator donates $100 to Roy Moore’s opponent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – GOP Sen. Jeff Flake is showing his opposition to Republican Roy Moore’s candidacy for Alabama Senate by donating to the campaign of Moore’s Democratic opponent.

Flake tweeted a picture of a $100 check from him to Doug Jones’ campaign Tuesday. In the memo it said, “Country over Party.”

Other Republicans in Washington have also come out against Moore over accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior, but he has strong support from state Republicans.

Two women have accused the 70-year-old Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when they were 14 and 16 and he was in his 30s. At least five other women have said he pursued romantic relationships with them around the same time, when they were teenagers.

He has denied the allegations and called the women liars.