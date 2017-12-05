MCSD: No student injured in school bus crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. — No injuries reported in Tuesday morning school bus crash in Columbus.

Muscogee County School District says they were notified of a school bus accident around 8:30 a.m. while in route to Aaron Cohn Middle School.

MCSD Transportation Department says the collision occurred with a car where Chattsworth Road ends at Macon Road. The dispatch reports that the car involved left the scene and the police department was notified immediately.

The accident is under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.