Light the Spirit ceremony at St. Francis

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — St. Francis is hosting its annual “Light the Spirit” ceremony on December 5th at 6 p.m. at the Francis Butler Pavilion.

The St. Francis Butler Pavilion is accessible via St. Francis Avenue.

Kendra Wright, a spokesperson for St. Francis, says they will turn on sparkling white lights at the end of the brief program to convey the purity of the season and wish all a joyful holiday season.

Wright says Students from St. Anne-Pacelli, Eddie Middle School, Columbus High School, and Columbus State University will entertain the crowd with a musical Christmas selection.

St. Francis will also have Santa on hand to take pictures and spread some holiday cheer.

Wright says there will be holiday refreshments and children activities following the program. The public is invited to attend.