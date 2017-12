COLUMBUS, Ga. — Kendrick Head Football Coach Cedric Ware has been relieved of his duties, according to Muscogee County School District Athletics Director Jeff Battles.

Battles says Ware was finishing up his third year at the school.

#BREAKING: News 3 Sports has confirmed with the Muscogee County School District AD Jeff Battles that Cedric Ware has been relieved of his duties as Head Football Coach at Kendrick. Ware was 4-26 in 3 seasons as head coach of the Cherokees, going 1-9 last season. — WRBL Sports (@WRBLSports) December 5, 2017