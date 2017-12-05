ONLY ON 3: Search warrants served at Russell County Truck Driving School and Phenix City Chiropractors Office, investigations connected

ALABAMA (WRBL) — ONLY ON 3: Federal and State agencies serving search warrants at Russell County Truck Driving School and Phenix City Chiropractors Office, confIrms investigations are connected.

Alabama State Troopers are blocking the entrance to American Truck Driving Academy, Inc. along U.S. 80 in Russell County near Lamb Road. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery confirms a search warrant is being conducted at truck driving school. ALEA confirms to News 3 they are assisting in the investigation.

Meanwhile, a second search warrant is being conducted at Dr. Ken Edwards chiropractic office in Phenix City on 20th Avenue. A sign in front of his office advertises the office conducts D.O.T physicals along with neck and back rehabilitation. Agents with US Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General are on the scene of the office. Agents with this agency act as the investigative arm of the DOT. The DOT regulates truck driving schools among other things.

We have left a message with the truck driving school. We tried to call the number to Dr. Edwards office, but a recording says the number is not working.

Stay with News 3 as this story continues to develop.