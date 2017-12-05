GOP leaders now backing Moore, despite allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican leaders in Washington are coming to grips with the increasing likelihood that Alabama’s Roy Moore will win his special election next Tuesday and join them in the capital.

President Donald Trump now has endorsed Moore, looking past the allegations of sexual misconduct with Alabama teenagers. And the Republican National Committee quickly followed suit Monday night, announcing it was returning the support it had pulled last month.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who once called on Moore to get out of the race, changed his rhetoric over the weekend to say that it was Alabama voters who should decide.

The changed tone makes it clear that top Republicans are increasingly confident in Moore’s chances of victory despite the continued unease of some other Republicans.