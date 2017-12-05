Driver, dog okay after violent single vehicle tractor trailer crash along Highway 280 in Lee Co.

ALABAMA (WRBL) — Alabama Troopers tell News 3 the cleanup continues after an 18 wheeler ran off the road along Highway 280 east, just before Lee Road 158.

The accident happened around 9:30 Monday night. Nearly 12 hours later, one lane remains blocked along 280 as cleanup crews continue to untangle the heap of twisted metal from surrounding trees. Amazingly Troopers Say the driver and her dog walked away from the violent accident with minor injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause and urge drivers to slow down as crews continue to remove the truck from the accident scene.