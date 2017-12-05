Driver, dog okay after violent single vehicle tractor trailer crash along Highway 280 in Lee Co.

By Published: Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) — Alabama Troopers tell News 3 the cleanup continues after an 18 wheeler ran off the road along Highway 280 east, just before Lee Road 158.

The accident happened around 9:30 Monday night. Nearly 12 hours later, one lane remains blocked along 280 as cleanup crews continue to untangle the heap of twisted metal from surrounding trees. Amazingly Troopers Say the driver and her dog walked away from the violent accident with minor injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause and urge drivers to slow down as crews continue to remove the truck from the accident scene.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s