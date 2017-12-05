Cold front brings rain, chill

A shift in the large-scale pattern is bringing a few changes in our local weather, courtesy of a cold front that will send us rain and usher in a series of much cooler air masses through at least the weekend.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two will move in ahead of the front, possibly arriving as early as late afternoon and increasing through the evening and overnight. The front should pass Columbus shortly before midnight, with winds shifting and increasing in velocity.

Wednesday will bring clearing that may be only brief, as the front slips into Florida and low clouds move back into the cool air over our area. Rain could also linger into Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday or even Friday. Daytime highs will be quite chilly, barely reaching the 50º mark or remaining in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

For the weekend, it will remain chilly but we’ll have more sunshine. The clear skies will lead to colder morning lows which likely will produce frost and a hard freeze.

