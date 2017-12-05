Cold and rainy weather continues; possible snow Friday

A rather cold and rainy day around the valley. Expect much of the same tomorrow with little warming opportunities throughout the day because the clouds and rain stick around. Interesting forecast shaping up for Friday. A chance of rain is still in the forecast with a few brief opportunities for a changeover to some sleet and/or snow flurries. The First Alert Weather Team expects any accumulations to be northwest of I-85. Morning lows will be near freezing while highs should be anywhere from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunshine returns for the weekend and first part of the work week. However, another strong cold front ushers in more cold arctic air from Canada. Except this go round, doesn’t appear to have any moisture associated with the front. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s.