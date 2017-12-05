City street sweeper destroyed by fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus is down one street sweeper for now.

Public Works Director Pat Biegler says a crew was out on the truck when they noticed smoke.

The crew stopped the truck on Warm Springs Road just past the Heritage Place subdivision entrance near the Blackmon Road roundabout. Biegler says fire extinguishers were not enough to stop the $225,000 dollar truck from burning up.

Biegler says they aren’t sure what caused the fire and she adds the truck is relatively new and still under a maintenance agreement.

Warm Springs Road was temporarily blocked to traffic while crews cleaned up the mess.

