Americus Family leaves lasting impact at Georgia Southwestern University

Americus, GA (WRBL) — One family is keeping its legacy alive by giving a very generous bequest to Georgia Southwestern State University.

Stephen Snyder, Director of University Relations, says “The University has benefited greatly from the generosity of Jean’s sister Betty Pope and her late husband John over the years. The Doris B. Deriso Pool and the James G. Deriso Business Scholarship Fund bear Betty Pope’s family name, and the John & Betty Pope Fellowship program within GSW’s Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI) offers substantial scholarships to more than a dozen students each year. That positive impact will only increase.”

A bequest of $390,000 following the passing of Jean and Joe Subers will be donated evenly among the James G. Deriso Business Scholarship and to the RCI.

The Subers also left an additional $195,000 to the Carter Center in Atlanta, which their family presented at a special ceremony prior to the 30th Annual RCI Gala.

Betty Pope said, “I’m very proud that my sister and brother-in-law thought so much of the things that were going on in Americus, Georgia and at the Carter Center in Atlanta.”

Pope said her sister and brother-in- law saw the value in caregiving, and they wanted to support it through the RCI.

Pope said, ” They also wanted to support the Carter Center and the Deriso Business Scholarship named for our father. I’m so proud that their sons chose to come here and make the gift presentations.”

Snyder said, Betty Pope, her sister Patsy Winter, Pope’s daughter Kerrie Post, and Jean and Joe Subers’ three sons and their spouses: Jim and Janice Subers, John and Margaret Subers, Jay and Ginger Subers, were all present the gift at the RCI Gala.

President Jimmy Carter was among the people present to receive the gift.

President Neal Weaver said “These gifts will help the RCI carry on its mission to support and advocate for caregivers and will help the School of Business mold the next great business leaders. We are thankful for the kindness of the Subers family and for the desire of Betty Pope and her late husband John to support higher education.”

All entities are extremely grateful for the families generous donation.