Americus 2nd Annual shop with a cop event

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL) — 25 lucky kids will receive a $100 gift card and the chance to ‘shop with a cop’ alongside a volunteer Americus Police Officer Tuesday, December 5.

The Americus Police Department is partnering with Sumter County DFACS and the Southwest Georgia Children’s Alliance for their 2nd annual Shop with a Cop event beginning at 6 p.m. at the Roman Oven Restaurant.

According to Mark Scott, Americus Chief of Police, their mission is to provide Christmas gifts to local children. A number of these children are in foster care, and were selected based on their need.

Chief Scott said, they will meet for dinner at the Roman Oven Restaurant around 6 p.m. and fellowship. Afterwards, they will all head over to Wal Mart and each kid will be paired with a law enforcement representative and “shop till they drop”.

If you have any questions about the program or would like more information please contact Chief Mark Scott at 29-924-3677, ext. 329.