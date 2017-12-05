3-month-old injured in parents’ fight declared brain dead

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) – An infant injured during an argument between his parents has been declared brain dead in Alabama.

Media sources report that Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer said police and medics were called to a domestic dispute Monday morning. The 3-month-old boy was rushed to a children’s hospital, and declared brain dead Monday afternoon.

Dyer said the boy has not officially been pronounced dead, but is not expected to recover.

Birmingham police took four other children that were at the hospital with the family into protective custody and have placed them into the care of the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Dyer said detectives were at the hospital and were expected to question both parents.

Further details have not been released.