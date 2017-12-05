1 dead, more than 20 children injured in school bus accident in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A crash involving a school bus leaves a child dead. Up to 22 children were injured and were transported to area hospitals.

Georgia State Patrol says 5-year-old Cambria Shuman was killed in the accident. The driver, Evelyn Rodriguez, 62, was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.

According to Assistant Liberty County EMA Director, Larry Logan, the children on the bus were ages 5-12.

The accident occurred Tuesday, Dec. 5, around 7 a.m. near Ray Road and Hwy. 196 in Liberty County near Gum Branch. According to officials, the bus was on its way to Taylors Creek Elementary School in Hinesville.

Ambulances from Liberty, Long and Tatnall country responded to the scene along with an ambulance from Winn Army Hospital.

Winn Army Community Hospital posted on Facebook: Parents can call 912.435.6965 for more information.

Liberty Regional Hospital treated 11 students. One child was transferred to Memorial Medical Center and the other 10 children were discharged.