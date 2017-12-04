Toddler found safe in car where woman was shot dead

Associated Press Published: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say a 1-year-old child was unharmed in the back seat of a car where a woman was fatally shot.

Local news outlets report that DeKalb County police responded to a report of shots fired in southeast Atlanta at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the dead woman was in her early 30s.

Police say they believe the woman tried to flee after shots were fired at the car, but the shooters followed her to the second location on Terry Mill Road where she died in the car.

Police didn’t immediately have any suspects or a motive, but they said they believe there were multiple shooters.

The toddler was taken into state custody until family members can come get her.

