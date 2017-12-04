Temperature Turnaround

A cold Canadian air mass is moving south and will deliver the coldest stretch of weather we’ve experienced this fall/winter season. The leading edge of the cold air is a front currently in the northern Plains, part of a storm system that could bring snow and possible blizzard conditions to the country’s northern border.

Rain will precede the front as it moves south into Alabama and then Georgia, bringing showers and possibly a few thunderstorms beginning late Tuesday and extending into early Wednesday. Amounts are not expected to be heavy. Cooler air will pour in behind the front, with Wednesday’s high temperature not expected to climb out of the 50s.

Although we should see clearing on Wednesday, some light rain could hang around the area into Thursday, then a reinforcing surge of cooler air is expected for the weekend which will keep temperatures well below normal.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast