Suspect in Alabama killing arrested in Georgia

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man suspected in a killing in Alabama was arrested on a DUI charge in Georgia.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver told Al.com that a man was shot to death Saturday night at a home in the Salem community in east Alabama. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Shaver said the Georgia State Patrol took 19-year-old Matthew Gonzalez into custody early Sunday. Shaver said some of his investigators interviewed Gonzalez at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

Georgia troopers charged Gonzalez with DUI, a violation of the open container law, driving without a license and a taillight violation.

Shaver says Gonzalez faces a capital murder charge in Alabama and will be extradited back to Cherokee County.

It was not immediately clear whether Gonzalez has a lawyer.