Rain tomorrow evening, chilly temperatures by Wednesday.

It’s another mild day in store temperature-wise tomorrow with Tuesday morning starting in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Scattered showers with moderate to heavy rain move in after 4 p.m. eastern and last through the night. Rain will clear later Wednesday morning and cooler air settles in behind the cold front. Wednesday afternoon will be chilly in the lower 50s. It will be cold by Thursday morning with morning lows dropping to the upper 30s with a cloudy and chilly afternoon in the lower 50s.

Chilly weather lasts through the rest of the week with an even cooler weekend in store. Sunshine returns Saturday but morning temperatures will still be cold in the lower 30s with afternoon highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday will be the coldest yet with lows in the upper 20s and a sunny (but chilly) afternoon in the lower 50s.