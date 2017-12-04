Man killed in shootout with Jasper County sheriff’s deputies

Associated Press Published:

MONTICELLO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed in a gun battle with Georgia sheriff’s deputies.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the death happened Monday afternoon in Jasper County, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports that a woman had called the sheriff’s office there, saying the man had pointed a gun at her. Authorities say that when deputies arrived at the home, the man came outside with his weapon and began firing. Authorities say the sheriff’s deputies shot back, killing the man.

Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope said Monday that authorities were still trying to figure out exactly what led to the shooting.

Identities of the deputies and the man who was killed were not immediately released, and few other details were available late Monday.

