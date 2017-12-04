Let’s get to know Jeff Glor, the new anchor of “CBS Evening News”

LaPorsche Thomas Published: Updated:

Buffalo, NY (WRBL) — Today, December 4th Jeff Glor will begin his journey as the new anchor of “CBS Evening News”.

If you don’t know a lot about Glor –it’s okay we have you covered.

Let’s get to know the man behind the evening desk.

Glor’s first job was delivering the newspaper. See what career he almost went into prior to becoming a journalist.

 

Glor has been all around the globe. Listen to him speak about some of his favorite states below. Guess which state he experienced the total eclipse in?

 

Glor is so proud to be a part of the continued CBS Legacy. Glor says, ” CBS’s legacy means a whole lot to a whole lot of people, including me.”

Catch Jeff Glor in the “CBS Evening News” at 6:30 P.M eastern.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s