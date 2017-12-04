Let’s get to know Jeff Glor, the new anchor of “CBS Evening News”

Buffalo, NY (WRBL) — Today, December 4th Jeff Glor will begin his journey as the new anchor of “CBS Evening News”.

If you don’t know a lot about Glor –it’s okay we have you covered.

Let’s get to know the man behind the evening desk.

Glor’s first job was delivering the newspaper. See what career he almost went into prior to becoming a journalist.

Glor has been all around the globe. Listen to him speak about some of his favorite states below. Guess which state he experienced the total eclipse in?

Glor is so proud to be a part of the continued CBS Legacy. Glor says, ” CBS’s legacy means a whole lot to a whole lot of people, including me.”

Catch Jeff Glor in the “CBS Evening News” at 6:30 P.M eastern.