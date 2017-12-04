Let Alabama voters decide if Moore joins Senate

Associated Press Published:
Roy Moore
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate campaign has been punctuated by tense moments and long stretches without public appearances. Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat in the Dec. 12 election. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s going to leave it up to the voters of Alabama next week to decide whether Alabama GOP candidate Roy Moore should serve in the Senate.

McConnell was initially among several national Republicans to urge Moore to drop out of the race after multiple women accused Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct decades ago, when they were as young as 14.

McConnell is now taking a slightly different position.

The Kentucky Republican tells The Associated Press that the “people of Alabama” should decide.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 special election.

McConnell told ABC’s “This Week” that he believed the Senate Ethics Committee would take up an investigation if Moore is elected, but that it’ll be up to that panel to decide.

