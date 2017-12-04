LaPorsche Thomas is the Digital Content Producer for WRBL News 3. She joins us from the University of Georgia’s Grady School of Journalism with a bachelors in Digital and Broadcast Journalism, and a B.A in Communications Studies. She has huge personality that radiates hard work and positive energy.

LaPorsche has a true passion for the digital space! She’s believes in producing digital content that is informative, empowering, and edgy. She has a niche for digitally communicating with Millennials, Generation Y, and what she likes to call “Seasoned Sassy Somethings” (Generation X) across social media platforms. She wants to make a difference in the world by telling compelling video-based stories, breaking down the facts, and putting her all into everything she does. In college she produced a digital show called “LaPorsche Speaks” where she broke down the latest political, cultural, and entertainment news. She is not afraid to take well thought out risks, and ask the important questions.

LaPorsche is a Bill and Melinda Gates Millennium Scholar. She’s received over 70 awards throughout her academic career. LaPorsche also interned for UP TV’s Digital division. She’s no stranger to radio. She interned for Ryan Seacrest Studios in Atlanta where she served as a radio personality and producer. She’s interviewed big stars like T.I., Monica Pearson, and Josh Murray.

She is a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc, where she enjoys serving the community in any way she can. She loves learning, mentoring young girls, and teaching dance classes. She’s excited to get to know the community. If you see her around town please don’t hesitate to say “Hey LaPorsche.”

If you want to share the news you care about with LaPorsche or tell her what you think of WRBL News 3’s online media, please contact her at: LThomas@wrbl.com