Ineligible voters remain on voter list ahead of Phenix City runoff

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County attorney says no names have been removed from the voter list amid an ongoing fraud investigation. He asserts the county Board of Registrars is not responsible for removing names of ineligible voters found to be registered at business addresses instead of at their homes.

News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton reached out to Attorney Kenneth Funderburk to ask how many ineligible names had been removed so far more than two weeks after allegations first surfaced. He put it simply — none.

Funderburk provided an initial statement to WRBL on Tuesday, which reads in part:

In Russell County, the Registrar’s Office is specifically tasked with the registration of electors in and for Russell County, the Registrar’s Office is not tasked with making a determination of whether and individual is qualified to vote in a municipal election within the county and certainly not within a particular district of the municipality. Pursuant to the Code of Alabama, §11-46-36, the municipality has the obligation to prepare, certify and publish the list of electors qualified to vote in the municipal election. In achieving this, the municipality may access the list of qualified electors for any county that is within the municipality. -Kenneth L. Funderburk

Attorney for Russell County, Alabama

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill tells News 3 every county Board of Registrars compiles lists of voters registered within their counties and separates them into voter lists applicable to individual municipalities, like Phenix City. However, he says the county Registrars are not responsible or able to vet the residents’ addresses on the lists they provide.

“The use of that list by a municipality is to be determined by the municipality,” Merrill says. “The names that are on that list should be vetted by that municipality to determine their eligibility to participate in city elections.”

Thursday, the Phenix City Police Department chief and the city manager met with NAACP leaders to update their findings in the ongoing investigation. Chief Ray Smith says he has identified 82 incorrectly registered voters, and the mayor’s office is working to create its own list of eligible voters ahead of the December 19 runoff.

“We did discover in the course of this that for municipal elections, it is the duty of the mayor and the chief administrative officer to verify the names given are of qualified voters,” Smith says.

News 3 asked Chief Smith how the names of ineligible voters had remained on the roles for, in some cases, years. He says until now, no voter role had ever been challenged in order to warrant an investigation. Therefore, the city proceeded with elections based on the list provided by the Board of Registrars.

Smith says he has forwarded the list of ineligible voters to the Board of Registrars for removal. However, Secretary of State Merrill says legally, the board is not required to make any changes to its municipality lists based on incorrect addresses.

“As I find them, I’m reporting my findings to the Board of Registrars,” Smith says. “I don’t know what their plans are to address that, but certainly I’m giving them the opportunity saying ‘Hey, I found that this is a person that no longer lives at this residence or this business, I’d appreciate it if you look into it yourself and if you can verify that, remove them from the roles, because I’m going to remove them from our roles at the mayor’s request.'”

Smith also says his probe has revealed some cases include names of voters long deceased, convicted felons who have lost their right to vote, or previously registered voters who have since moved across state or county lines.

“There’s at least two people on that list that I know personally who have passed away. Well they should be removed from the list, because that’ll complicate voting if someone were to try and vote in their name for example or forged an ID and tried to vote in this deceased person’s name. Well they should be removed to remove that conflict,” Smith says.

News 3 asked Secretary of State Merrill who’s responsibility it is to purge voter lists in these cases. Merrill says it is every county’s responsibility to update and verify it’s voter lists every day.

“If an individual is deceased or if they have lost their right to vote because they’ve been convicted of a crime that has caused them to lose their eligibility, they must be removed from the voter rolls by the board of registrars,” Merrill tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton.

A copy of Alabama Code Title 17-4-3 states:

Each county board of registrars shall purge the computerized statewide voter registration list on a continuous basis, whenever it receives and confirms information that a person registered to vote in that county has died, become a nonresident of the state or county, been declared mentally incompetent, been convicted of any offense mentioned in Article VIII of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901 since being registered, or otherwise become disqualified as an elector.

News 3 reached out again to Funderburk’s office to determine if the county will update its voter list to remove such ineligible names. We were told Funderburk refused further response.