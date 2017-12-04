Body-cam shows officer saving life of newborn baby

Associated Press Published:
Tracie Adkins, Bella and Officer Eng at the recognition service (courtesy SCMPD)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Savannah police are crediting an officer with saving the life of a choking newborn baby by racing to her apartment and then using chest compressions to restart the infant’s breathing.

Dramatic video from an officer’s body-worn camera shows the infant’s desperate mother, Tina Adkins, holding her unresponsive 29-day-old baby on Friday.

Savannah-Chatham police Officer William Eng’s camera shows him racing up three flights of stairs and then performing CPR.

Eng told The Savannah Morning News that he finally saw Bella move, “and I heard a little cry.” Then, he saw her eyes open and she began moving again.

Savannah-Chatham police Sgt. Phillip Collard said Eng’s actions saved the baby’s life.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s