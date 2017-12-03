Cold weather on the way

Warm weather lasts through Tuesday with mild mornings in the lower 50s and above average afternoons in the lower 70s. Patchy fog is likely Monday morning as well with no rain expected. A cold front will move through late Tuesday – bringing scattered showers ahead of it Tuesday afternoon and night. Moderate to heavy rain will last through early Wednesday morning with cool air settling in behind it. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler in the lower 50s. Cold air will really be felt Thursday morning as lows dip to the mid 30s with afternoon highs only in the lower 50s.

Sunshine returns Friday, but it will be still be chilly with below average temperatures in the mornings and afternoons (lower 30s for mornings and lower 50s for afternoons). A second cold front comes through Saturday – dropping temperatures a little more. Upper 20s expected by Sunday and Monday mornings with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.