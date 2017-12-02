Warm through the weekend then a big cool down mid-week

Fog moves in Saturday night through early Sunday morning. We’re in for another warm and sunny afternoon with temperatures well above average in the lower 70s for highs. We’ll stay warm through Tuesday with increasing cloud cover each afternoon. A cold front moves through Wednesday. This will increase rain chances for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Cooler air will bring down temperatures to the mid 50s by Wednesday afternoon and even lower by Thursday. Morning lows start in the mid 30s Thursday morning with a dreary and chilly afternoon in the mid 50s. Sunshine returns Friday, but temperatures will still be cold in the morning in the lower 30s with afternoon highs only in the lower 50s.

A second cold front moves through Saturday – bringing more cold, dry air and keeping in cool temperatures. Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with sunny (but chilly) afternoons in the lower 50s.