Suspect charged in Columbus woman’s murder

Columbus, GA (WRBL) — A Columbus man involved in a drive by shooting that took the life of Takelia Johnson is officially in custody today.

The Columbus Police Department say, Adrian Harris is being charged with: murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a fire arm during the commission of a crime.

The Columbus Police Department say they arrived to the 900 block of Ewart Avenue in reference to someone being shot. When they arrived to the scene they discovered Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Columbus Police say witnesses stated that Johnson was shot during a drive by shooting.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Harris’ first court appearance will be in Recorder’s Court on December 2nd, and will be rescheduled to December 5th.

Columbus Police say Harris was taken into custody today without incident in Alabama. Harris is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.