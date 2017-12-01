Jimmy Kimmel, Senate candidate Roy Moore feud on Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery. A tearful Kimmel turned his show's monologue Monday, May 1, into an emotional recounting of the crisis with what Kimmel called a "happy ending." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Late night host Jimmy Kimmel stepped up his feud with U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying he’s open to fighting the Republican in his home state of Alabama.

Kimmel made the comments in reference to a Twitter fight with Moore on Thursday.

It began when Moore took issue with Kimmel’s show sending a comedian to crash a talk Moore was giving at a south Alabama church Wednesday night.

Moore tweeted to Kimmel Thursday: “If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man.” Kimmel replied : “Sounds great Roy – let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!”

On his show Thursday, Kimmel offered to go to Alabama to either talk about Christian values or fight for charity with the money raised going to Moore’s accusers.

