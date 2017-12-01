Clouds linger, weekend looking mild

A slow-moving front is passing through Georgia today, taking the rain away but leaving low clouds over much of the area. The clouds should eventually break enough to leave us with sunshine in the afternoon, sending temperatures into the 70s after a mild night when we never dropped below 60ºF.

Columbus saw light rain at times beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through the night and early morning. Official total from this system was .06″, and the rain other than some light drizzle has moved on to the east along with the front.

The front is expected to stall in north Florida, with lingering moisture keeping the prospect for considerable cloudiness over our area tonight through much of Saturday before clearing out in time for Sunday. Temperatures this weekend should be close to 70º, well above our normal high for early December.

The next weather system to affect us appears in line to reach us by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. That frontal system has the potential to bring us a bit more rain and even some thunderstorms as it moves in, with a change in the upper pattern indicating a gradual turn to colder weather behind the front as colder air with origins in Canada is tapped for the eastern half of the country. Chances appear high for colder than normal temperatures through at least the middle of the month.

