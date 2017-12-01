Burrowing burglars break into home through bathroom floor

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local family has an unusual mess to clean up after burglars ransacked their home Thursday afternoon. The Burnhams are missing more than their personal belongings — they’re missing half their bathroom floor.

Locked doors didn’t stop these burglars who decided to avoid the home’s security cameras by coming through the crawlspace. Timothy Burnham tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton he came home around 5 p.m. to find an enormous hole in the floor of the bathroom, as well as his entire safe full of guns missing.

“My gun cabinet was right here, and it had close to $80,000 worth of firearms in there,” Burnham says.

Rifles, handguns, collectible pieces and hundreds of rounds of ammo — all in the burglars hands. Burnham says his family hasn’t gone through all the damage to the house yet, but they did notice jewelry missing, family heirlooms, and all his daughters’ new Christmas presents.

Adding to that, Burnham says the burglars also caused thousands of dollars worth of damage where they broke in underneath the home.

“They destroyed my plumbing, all my water lines, I don’t have any water in my house now,” he says. “I can’t use the toilets or shower, it’s awful.”

Burnham says all the damage puts an enormous weight on him, his wife, and two children.

“My wife’s a full time teacher and does after school programs, my daughters have school, I’m a superior over on Fort Benning, I leave there and go to school till around 10 o’clock at night, plus I work side jobs to make ends meet. I barely have time for my family. I sure don’t have time to be fixing all this,” he says.

The Columbus Police Department says the investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

If you believe you know anything about the burglary, call police at 706-653-3400.