Athletes Of The Week: Russell County Warriors

For this week’s of Athletes Of The Week, the Russell County Warriors basketball team has been selected. They recently defeated Kendrick High School in the Columbus Classic Shootout 85-56, which impressed many. Guard Rodney Battle scored 24 points and Damon Loed and Jalen Howard were some other key players in that game as well.

The Kendrick game was a great way to start out the season. Head Coach Ronnie Battles talks about how proud he is of his players in how strong they are in competing. They have played some tough games and are still continuing to get better no matter what. They are continuing to strengthen and want to correct their weakness into a strength as they prepare to take on their next opponent.

Tonight they they take on the the Mount View Cougars in their next step in the season!