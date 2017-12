Americus, GA (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department has Reginald Jamal Fench in custody for armed robbery and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Americus Police Department say they responded to a reported armed robbery from the Dollar General Store located at 1408 East Forsyth in the Perlis Plaza on November 21.

Warrants were issued for Fench’s arrest on November 27.