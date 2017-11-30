White House says Tillerson’s still on the job

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says Rex Tillerson continues to lead the State Department.

That’s after reports that White House officials are discussing a plan to replace Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo in what would be a major shake-up of the president’s national security team.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are “no personnel announcements at this time.”

She says Tillerson continues to lead the department, and that the entire Cabinet is focused on completing Trump’s first year in office.

Tillerson is the former Exxon Mobil CEO who has had tensions with Trump in several foreign policy areas, as well as overwhelmingly negative publicity over plans to reorganize the State Department.