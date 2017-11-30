Theodore pastor wants Jimmy Kimmel to apologize for prank

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- After a prank at a Rally for Republican Candidate Roy Moore at Magnolia Springs Baptist Church Wednesday night , the pastor is seeking an apology.

News 5 met up with Pastor David Gonnella Thursday where he says:

I didn’t know he was a plant at the time. So I felt sorry for him. I thought what a pity that he could not contain himself and so be allowed to stay.” “I just thought, what a horrible thing. It makes me wonder who raised Jimmy Kimmel.” (Describing what he thought when he found out the heckler was a Jimmy Kimmel Live staffer) “I believe Jimmy Kimmel owes our church an apology. Because he sent someone there who purposely disrupted, he wasn’t what he claimed to be.”

Wednesday during the rally comedian Tony Barbieri who plays Jake Byrd on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live! disrupted Moore in the middle of his speech, appearing to be an “overzealous” supporter.